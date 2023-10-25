Kyler Murray has full practice for first time this season

The Cardinals listed Kyler Murray as a full practice participant for the first time this season.

Murray returned to practice last week, opening his 21-day window to be activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He was limited in his first week back.

Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament last December.

“We just keep going about our business and our process,” coach Jonathan Gannon said of Murray, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We will get him out there today and see where it goes.”

The Cardinals have until Nov. 9 to activate Murray, but he can return anytime between now and then.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) did not practice. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), receiver Zach Pascal (neck) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited.