Kyler Murray posts photo of his reconstructed knee

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Almost a month into his rehab, Murray posted a photo on his Instagram feed.

Murray is rehabbing away from the team facility, the team website confirms from the photo.

In the photo, Murray is sitting on a trainer’s table, looking forlorn, with his surgically repaired knee obviously swollen.

Since Murray’s last game, the Cardinals have parted ways with General Manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury. They have hired a new G.M., announcing Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals will have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new offensive system and will have to install it without Murray on the practice field to learn it.

There is a good chance Murray misses the start of the 2023 season.