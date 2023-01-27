 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray posts photo of his reconstructed knee

  
Published January 27, 2023 11:57 AM
Owner Michael Bidwill says the Cardinals will consult Kyler Murray in their head coaching search, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think the team needs someone who will tell him what the QB doesn't want to hear.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Almost a month into his rehab, Murray posted a photo on his Instagram feed.

Murray is rehabbing away from the team facility, the team website confirms from the photo.

In the photo, Murray is sitting on a trainer’s table, looking forlorn, with his surgically repaired knee obviously swollen.

Since Murray’s last game, the Cardinals have parted ways with General Manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury. They have hired a new G.M., announcing Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals will have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new offensive system and will have to install it without Murray on the practice field to learn it.

There is a good chance Murray misses the start of the 2023 season.