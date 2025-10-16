 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray remains a limited participant at Cardinals practice

  
Published October 16, 2025 05:29 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remained a limited participant at practice on Thursday.

Murray missed last Sunday’s loss to the Colts with a foot injury. Darren Urban of the team’s website noted that Murray was throwing to practice squad receivers Thursday and that Jacoby Brissett, who started last weekend, and Kedon Slovis worked with players on the active roster.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) was also a limited participant for the second straight day. Cornerback Darren Hall (quad), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (calf), and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral) were the other players listed as limited.

Safety Kitan Crawford (ankle) was downgraded to out. Running back Emari Demercado (ankle) and wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) missed their second practice of the week.

The status of all the injured Cardinals will be updated when they issue injury designations for their Week 7 game against the Packers on Friday.