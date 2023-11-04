Kyler Murray remains on PUP list, Cardinals elevate Jeff Driskel

Reports all week indicated it will be at least another week before Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes his 2023 debut and the team confirmed it on Saturday.

Murray was not activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday afternoon, which means he remains ineligible to play. Murray needs to be activated by Wednesday in order to avoid being shut down for the season because he has been practicing for the last couple of weeks.

With Murray remaining on the PUP list, the Cardinals will do the expected and give fifth-round pick Clayton Tune his first NFL start against the Browns. Tune served as the backup for the first two months of the season, but Tuesday’s trade of Josh Dobbs to the Vikings means the rookie will get an opportunity to run the offense.

Veteran Jeff Driskel will back Tune up. The Cardinals elevated Driskel from the practice squad along with running back Corey Clement. They also signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the 53-man roster.