Kyler Murray sounds off on "sickening" mass shooting in Allen, Texas

  
Published May 6, 2023 08:21 PM
Former Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim acknowledged Kyler Murray works but his attention to detail can improve, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to question Arizona's long-term aspirations with the QB.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray attended high school in Allen, Texas. On Saturday, Allen, Texas became the scene of the latest American mass shooting.

Via WFAA.com, Murray took to Twitter in the aftermath of the incident that claimed nine lives at a popular outlet mall in Allen.

“This is sickening,” Murray said. “Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this shit gonna stop?”

That’s a great question. In late March, we explained that getting shot and killed in a public place is just another risk Americans now must assume when leaving their homes.

It needs to change. That’s a given. But it feels like it won’t. It feels like this is a new normal. A bizarre, twisted, abnormal normal that is reluctantly tolerated because there is insufficient political will and/or leadership to change it -- and because it ultimately happens to only a very small percentage of Americans.

But if it happens once, it happens too many times. And it’s now happening so often that all we can do to cope with this reality is feel badly for the victims, perhaps contribute money to their families, and wait for the next one to inevitably occur. All the while assuming it won’t happen to us or to someone we love.

Until it does.