Kyler Murray: We have to find ways to get wide receivers the ball

The Cardinals got positive performances from running backs James Conner and Emari Demercado against the 49ers on Sunday and tight end Trey McBride caught 10 passes from quarterback Kyler Murray, but there was not much of a contribution from their wide receivers.

Murray completed four passes to wideouts for 20 yards over the course of a 45-29 loss. The group was hampered by Hollywood Brown being limited to 24 snaps by a heel injury, but Murray said the onus was still on him and the rest of the offense to make sure that the team’s receivers are making an impact.

“Keep trying to find ways to get those guys the ball,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “We have to go back, and that’s something I can get better about, and as a whole with the offense, find ways to get those guys the ball. I know it’s frustrating. Hell, I’m frustrated for them.”

The Cardinals are currently set to pick third in the 2024 draft and that could put them in position to select Marvin Harrison Jr. if he decides to leave Ohio State. Adding a player with his talent would be a good way to pump up the passing game in Arizona.