Kyler Murray will practice on Friday

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a foot injury, but the door isn’t closed on playing against the Colts this Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said at his Friday press conference that Murray will take part in the team’s final practice session of the week. Gannon added that the team will see about Murray’s status for Sunday after he goes through the workout.

Jacoby Brissett will be the quarterback if Murray is unable to play this weekend. Brissett played a couple of snaps last Sunday when Murray initially suffered the foot injury.

Defensive end Darius Robinson (chest) is the only player that Gannon ruled out during his press conference.