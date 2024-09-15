 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray’s third touchdown pass gives Cardinals 21-0 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 04:53 PM

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are cooking.

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Rams, Murray evaded several defenders in the backfield to find tight end Elijah Higgins in the end zone for the quarterback’s third touchdown of the first half.

Arizona leads Los Angeles 21-0.

That throw capped a 13-play, 99-yard drive that took 8:31 off the clock.

Murray has started the game 8-of-9 passing for 166 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. might challenge the single-game rookie receiving record, as he finished the first quarter with four receptions for 130 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Harrison caught a 23-yard pass to open the scoring. Then he caught a 60-yard bomb, stretching his way into the end zone to make the score 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Rams have had three possessions and have not moved the sticks for a first down.