Kyler Murray’s third touchdown pass gives Cardinals 21-0 lead

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are cooking.

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Rams, Murray evaded several defenders in the backfield to find tight end Elijah Higgins in the end zone for the quarterback’s third touchdown of the first half.

Arizona leads Los Angeles 21-0.

That throw capped a 13-play, 99-yard drive that took 8:31 off the clock.

Murray has started the game 8-of-9 passing for 166 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. might challenge the single-game rookie receiving record, as he finished the first quarter with four receptions for 130 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Harrison caught a 23-yard pass to open the scoring. Then he caught a 60-yard bomb, stretching his way into the end zone to make the score 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Rams have had three possessions and have not moved the sticks for a first down.