Laiatu Latu picks off Patrick Mahomes, Colts score to take 7-0 lead

The Chiefs season is hanging in the balance and Sunday’s game has not gotten off to a good start for Kansas City.

Indianapolis turned an interception of Patrick Mahomes into a Michael Pittman touchdown, giving the Colts an early 7-0 lead.

Kansas City forced a rare Indianapolis punt on the Colts’ first drive, but the Chiefs started their possession at their own 4-yard line. After a short run, Mahomes was looking for Rashee Rice on the left side. But defensive end Laiatu Latu tipped the pass up in the air and came down with it for his third interception of the season.

It didn’t take long for the Colts to get in the end zone, with Daniel Jones capping the two-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman.

Jones has started Sunday’s game 5-of-5 for 28 yards with a TD.