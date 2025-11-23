 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laiatu Latu picks off Patrick Mahomes, Colts score to take 7-0 lead

  
Published November 23, 2025 01:22 PM

The Chiefs season is hanging in the balance and Sunday’s game has not gotten off to a good start for Kansas City.

Indianapolis turned an interception of Patrick Mahomes into a Michael Pittman touchdown, giving the Colts an early 7-0 lead.

Kansas City forced a rare Indianapolis punt on the Colts’ first drive, but the Chiefs started their possession at their own 4-yard line. After a short run, Mahomes was looking for Rashee Rice on the left side. But defensive end Laiatu Latu tipped the pass up in the air and came down with it for his third interception of the season.

It didn’t take long for the Colts to get in the end zone, with Daniel Jones capping the two-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman.

Jones has started Sunday’s game 5-of-5 for 28 yards with a TD.