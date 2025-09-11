 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson: Apologies to fan I pushed, but just chill next time

  
Published September 10, 2025 08:20 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized to the fan he pushed during last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

The fan reached over the railing to shove Jackson and Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the helmets after Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Bills’ 41-40 victory. Jackson responded by pushing the fan and said at a Wednesday press conference that he “wasn’t even thinking about me being out there on the field” when he felt the shove.

“My apologies to that [person] — whoever that was — I don’t know who it was,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That’s all I can say.”

Jackson said he has not spoken to the league about any potential discipline for the incident, but has spoken to General Manager Eric DeCosta and that DeCosta has spoken to the league. The fan has been indefinitely banned from Highmark Stadium and all of the league’s other stadiums.