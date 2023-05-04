 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamar Jackson gets $72.5 million to sign, $80 million total cash in 2023

  
Published May 4, 2023 08:55 AM

Yes, it’s time for Patrick Mahomes to get a new deal.

The two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP received $63 million for the first three years of his 12-year deal. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per a source with knowledge of the details, will make $80 million in 2023.

It starts with a $72.5 million signing bonus, plus another $7.5 million later this year.

The first three years are fully guaranteed. In the fourth year, $29 million is guaranteed as a practical matter, subject to offset.

We’ll have the full breakdown soon. As Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said during Wednesday’s #PFTPM, the Ravens used the offer that was made to Jackson in September 2022, with enhanced terms.