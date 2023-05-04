Lamar Jackson gets $72.5 million to sign, $80 million total cash in 2023

Yes, it’s time for Patrick Mahomes to get a new deal.

The two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP received $63 million for the first three years of his 12-year deal. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per a source with knowledge of the details, will make $80 million in 2023.

It starts with a $72.5 million signing bonus, plus another $7.5 million later this year.

The first three years are fully guaranteed. In the fourth year, $29 million is guaranteed as a practical matter, subject to offset.

We’ll have the full breakdown soon. As Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said during Wednesday’s #PFTPM, the Ravens used the offer that was made to Jackson in September 2022, with enhanced terms.