 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson has no injury designation, Marlon Humphrey listed as questionable

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:20 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Thursday that he’s ready to play against the Steelers on Sunday night and the team said the same on Friday.

Jackson has no injury designation for the AFC North title game. He missed last Saturday’s win over the Packers with a back contusion, but he was a full participant in practice all this week.

Jackson is expected to wear additional padding to protect his back on Sunday night.

The Ravens added cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the injury report on Friday. He missed practice with an illness and is considered questionable to play.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed the entire week with an illness and also has a questionable designation. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve.