Lamar Jackson has no injury designation, Marlon Humphrey listed as questionable

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Thursday that he’s ready to play against the Steelers on Sunday night and the team said the same on Friday.

Jackson has no injury designation for the AFC North title game. He missed last Saturday’s win over the Packers with a back contusion, but he was a full participant in practice all this week.

Jackson is expected to wear additional padding to protect his back on Sunday night.

The Ravens added cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the injury report on Friday. He missed practice with an illness and is considered questionable to play.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed the entire week with an illness and also has a questionable designation. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) is listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve.