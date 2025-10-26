Lamar Jackson injury-report issue will prompt teams to revisit their internal procedures

The Baltimore Ravens have potentially stepped in “it.” Or maybe they’ve fallen face first in a field of “it.”

Regardless of how “it” plays out, other teams are taking notice.

Per multiple sources with different teams, the misadventures that resulted in the Ravens incorrectly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson as a “full” participant in Friday’s practice when he should have been listed as “limited” will cause other teams to revisit their internal procedures.

The rules are clear. They need to be known, understood, and followed. Some teams take it seriously, some view it as an annoyance. Some teams err on the side of being overly transparent. Some try to play fast and loose.

The days of using the injury report as a competitive tool will be ending. As one source put it, owners must tell their coaches that they will no longer play games for supposed competitive reasons that ultimately have limited practical value.

Outweighing any such benefit to keeping a team in the dark is the fact that the NFL realizes the importance of ensuring that full and fair information is provided to the public. It was already an important reason for the existence of the injury policy; the document begins by explaining that the NFL must “strike a careful balance between potential competitive interests and the preservation of public confidence in the integrity of the game.”

Given the NBA’s still-new scandal, competitive interests will be taking a back seat to protecting the integrity of the game. Which means that teams need to ensure that they’re complying completely with the requirement of the injury report policy.