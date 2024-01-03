Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the week for Week 17

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to all but wrap up the MVP race against the Dolphins in Week 17.

Jackson became the frontrunner for the award during Baltimore’s Week 16 win over the 49ers and he put the other contenders out of reach in a 56-19 rout of Miami. Jackson was 18-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also ran six times for 35 yards for good measure.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jackson has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week as a result of that effort. It’s the second time Jackson has taken the honors this season and the eighth time in his career.

Jackson’s also won the MVP award before, but none of the individual accolades have come with the Lombardi Trophy that he and his teammates will begin pressing for after a bye to open the postseason.