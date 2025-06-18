 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson looks forward to throwing a lot of TDs to DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 18, 2025 03:27 PM

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is wrapping up his first offseason program with the Ravens and he’s made a strong impression on at least one of his new teammates.

It’s an important one. Hopkins made a sliding, one-handed grab of a pass that quarterback Lamar Jackson threw behind him in Tuesday’s minicamp practice and Jackson raved about what will come from Hopkins’s ability to make plays like that when he spoke to reporters after the session.

“That guy is dope. He is different,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “That’s some super vet type of stuff. It’s just dope to have him, and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year.”

Hopkins had similar praise for Jackson’s competitiveness and said that he’s learned over the years that “communication is key” for a successful partnership with quarterbacks. Hopkins and Jackson will continue working on theirs at training camp before hitting the field against the Bills on the first Sunday night of the regular season.