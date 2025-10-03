Lamar Jackson remains out of practice, Cooper Rush in line to start

It looks like Cooper Rush will be behind center when the Ravens take on the Texans this weekend.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice on Friday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the Week 4 loss to Kansas City. A report earlier this week indicated Jackson could be out for 2-3 weeks, but the Ravens have not confirmed that.

Baltimore’s star safety Kyle Hamilton also is not practicing on Friday. He was listed as limited with a groin issue on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye) are also not practicing on Friday for a Ravens team that has been ravaged by injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak to reporters later on Friday. The team’s full injury report with game statuses is also set to be released later in the day.