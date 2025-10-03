 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson remains out of practice, Cooper Rush in line to start

  
Published October 3, 2025 12:22 PM

It looks like Cooper Rush will be behind center when the Ravens take on the Texans this weekend.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice on Friday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the Week 4 loss to Kansas City. A report earlier this week indicated Jackson could be out for 2-3 weeks, but the Ravens have not confirmed that.

Baltimore’s star safety Kyle Hamilton also is not practicing on Friday. He was listed as limited with a groin issue on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye) are also not practicing on Friday for a Ravens team that has been ravaged by injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak to reporters later on Friday. The team’s full injury report with game statuses is also set to be released later in the day.