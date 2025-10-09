Lamar Jackson remains out of practice on Thursday with hamstring injury

Lamar Jackson’s availability for Week 6 is looking more unlikely.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the Ravens quarterback remains out of practice on Thursday as the club gets ready to play the Rams.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering his hamstring injury during Baltimore’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City.

The quarterback has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception so far this season. Cooper Rush is likely to start again in Jackson’s place if Jackson is not healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and guard Ben Cleveland also were not on the field for practice.

However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fullback Patrick Ricard were back on the field for the session.

The Ravens’ full injury report with practice participation levels will be released later on Thursday.