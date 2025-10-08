Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith among Ravens out of practice Wednesday

The Ravens returned to the practice field on Wednesday and they continue to be without a number of key players.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Cooper Rush started in place of Jackson last Sunday, but head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that everything is on the table when it comes to personnel changes this week.

Linebacker Roquan Smith also missed last Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a hamstring injury and he did not practice on Wednesday either. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) joined Smith as defensive regulars on the sideline.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton missed the Texans game, but they were at practice on Wednesday. Their presence against the Rams this weekend would be a welcome development for the reeling Ravens.