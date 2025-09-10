Lamar Jackson says his calf cramps forced Ravens to punt late in fourth quarter

The Ravens decided to punt on fourth-and-3 at their own 38 with 1:33 left despite the Bills having scored three touchdowns on the four previous possessions. It was second-guessed because of the outcome — a stunning 41-40 Buffalo victory — and because of who the Ravens have at quarterback.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said postgame he did think about going for it.

“If it’s fourth-and-3, if you don’t get it, they’re in field goal range,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “So, I think punting it is probably what most people would do there.”

Lamar Jackson’s explanation Wednesday actually made more sense: The two-time MVP said cramps in both of his calves made the decision to punt for the Ravens.

“Why is a lot being made about that? But anyways, I was actually cramping the drive before that,” Jackson said, via video from Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault. “The turnover [a fumble by Derrick Henry] happened. But I went to the sideline, and if anybody paid attention to me, I was drinking pickle juice on the sideline already. I was like, ‘I need to get hydrated, like I’m cramping. I’m starting to feel cramps.’ Then, we went back out there, and obviously fourth-and-3 happened. But if I wasn’t cramping, we definitely would have went for it. We definitely would have went for it, I believe.”

Jackson hilariously explained that Sunday’s cramps were like those from the misnamed “poop game” from 2020 when his trot to the locker room led to speculation he urgently needed to go to the bathroom. Jackson needed an IV in that game but returned to lead the Ravens to a 47-42 victory.

"[It was] both of my calves,” Jackson said. “You know how they say like the Browns game I had a ‘poop game’ or something? That’s how I was. But I was better off [Sunday], because it wasn’t happening right then and there. I just felt it like coming on. But yeah, I was cramping again.

“I don’t know where [‘poop game’] came from, because if I had to use the bathroom I would have said it. I’ve got no problem with saying it. I’m a grown man.”

Jackson finished 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Bills and completed 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson’s cramps also could explain why he didn’t run on any of the team’s final three offensive plays while they were trying to run out the clock. Derrick Henry gained 1 yard; Zay Flowers was stopped for no gain; and then Jackson 6-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-9.