Lamar Jackson scores four TDs, Ravens beat Browns 28-3

The Ravens have started the season 3-1.

Cleveland did not have its starting quarterback on Sunday and Baltimore took advantage of the situation, holding the divisional opponent to just three points in a 28-3 victory.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing, two passing — as the Ravens largely controlled the game throughout the afternoon. Jackson opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown after an interception, giving the Ravens a 7-0 lead. And while the Browns came back to score a field goal, the Ravens scored 21 unanswered points.

Jackson ran in a 2-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Then just before halftime he hit tight end Mark Andrews with a 7-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to make the score 21-3.

It stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter, when Jackson threw an 18-yard touchdown to Andrews.

Jackson finished 15-of-19 for 187 yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 27 yards on nine carries with two TDs. Andrews caught all five of his targets for 80 yards with two touchdowns.

Making his first start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson — who missed the game with a shoulder issue — Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked overmatched. He finished the game 19-of-36 for 121 yards with three interceptions. He also had 24 yards rushing on four carries.

Cleveland averaged just 2.6 yards per play and finished with only 166 total yards.

The victory was head coach John Harbaugh’s 150th win with the Ravens.

Next week, the Ravens will be on the road to play the Steelers.

The Browns have a bye and will have a chance to get healthy before hosting the 49ers in Week 6.