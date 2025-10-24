 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson up to full practice participation, Ravens don’t announce if he’ll start

  
Published October 24, 2025 01:40 PM

The Ravens haven’t made any official proclamations yet, but signs are pointing toward quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Jackson moved up to full practice participation on Friday after getting in limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Jackson missed the Ravens’ final two games before their Week 7 bye with a hamstring injury.

While the upgrade in practice activity would seem to signal that Jackson is on track to play this weekend, head coach John Harbaugh said that “we’ll see where it’s at going forward” when asked about Jackson’s gameday status.

Harbaugh also said that Tyler Huntley will be the starter in the event that Jackson is unable to play against Chicago. Cooper Rush started the last two games, but they were both Ravens losses and Huntley replaced him in their Week 6 loss to the Rams.