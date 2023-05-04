Lamar Jackson was “definitely hyped” about Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Lamar Jackson had not signed his new contract with the Ravens when they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last month, but that didn’t stop him from talking to Beckham about joining the team.

Jackson said at a Thursday press conference that he told Beckham that he considered himself part of the organization despite not signing his franchise tag and asking for a trade earlier this offseason. Jackson also shared his excitement about having Beckham join Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely as targets for his passes.

“He reached out to me ,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I was like, ‘You’re thinking about coming to us, I’m still part of the Ravens.’ I was hyped about it. I’ve got Rashod, I’ve got Duv, I’ve got Mark, Likely. I’ve got these guys and then a new addition like him. We can go somewhere. I was definitely hyped about that.”

The Ravens followed up the Beckham and Jackson signings by drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round and the entire collection has Jackson thinking about some big numbers this season.