Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamar Jackson was “definitely hyped” about Odell Beckham Jr. signing

  
Published May 4, 2023 12:11 PM

Lamar Jackson had not signed his new contract with the Ravens when they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last month, but that didn’t stop him from talking to Beckham about joining the team.

Jackson said at a Thursday press conference that he told Beckham that he considered himself part of the organization despite not signing his franchise tag and asking for a trade earlier this offseason. Jackson also shared his excitement about having Beckham join Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely as targets for his passes.

“He reached out to me ,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I was like, ‘You’re thinking about coming to us, I’m still part of the Ravens.’ I was hyped about it. I’ve got Rashod, I’ve got Duv, I’ve got Mark, Likely. I’ve got these guys and then a new addition like him. We can go somewhere. I was definitely hyped about that.”

The Ravens followed up the Beckham and Jackson signings by drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round and the entire collection has Jackson thinking about some big numbers this season.