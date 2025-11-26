Lamar Jackson: We’re winning, I’m not thinking about injuries

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t use injuries as an excuse for a sluggish offensive performance against the Jets last Sunday and he continued to downplay their impact on Tuesday.

Jackson returned to practice after being listed as out on Monday due to a toe injury that joined hamstring, knee, and ankle ailments as something Jackson has been dealing with this season. Jackson said he “got fell on” early in the win over the Jets and that he’s feeling good physically.

Jackson has not thrown for more than 200 yards in the last three games and has thrown two interceptions while making a limited impact as a runner, but said he’s thinking more about the team’s five-game winning streak than whether the injuries are hampering his production.

“I don’t think about that. We’re winning, so that’s what it’s all about,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t control an injury. Things like that happen. Unfortunately, it’s just happening at the wrong time, I believe. But we’re winning.”

While the Ravens are winning, Jackson said they need “to put points on the board” more often than they’ve done in the last few weeks and the next chance to do that will come on Thursday night against the Bengals.