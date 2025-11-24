Lamar Jackson: Offensive issues have nothing to do with injuries

The Ravens posted 72 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets and trailed 7-3 after the first 30 minutes, but they were able to take control of the game on back-to-back Derrick Henry touchdown runs in the third quarter.

Both of those scores were set up by pass interference penalties and the team missed chances to put the game out of reach before a fumble by Jets running back Breece Hall sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. The 23-10 win moved the Ravens into first place in the AFC North, but the overall offensive performance wasn’t the subject of any celebration after the victory.

It was the third straight game that saw Lamar Jackson throw for under 200 yards and he only picked up 11 yards on seven carries, which led to questions about whether injuries — Jackson has dealt with knee and ankle issues since returning from a hamstring injury — are hindering him and the offense.

“No. No, I don’t think that at all,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I feel like we just need to execute a lot better. We get in great field position, but we’re not putting points on the board. That has nothing to do with an injury. I’m out there, so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do.”

After a 1-5 start to the season, no one in Baltimore is going to pull their hair out about a five-game winning streak. The offense is going to have to find a better groove in order for the wins to keep coming into the postseason, however, and Jackson finding a higher level of play will be essential to that quest.