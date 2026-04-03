Lamar Jackson would “definitely” like Jadeveon Clowney back in Baltimore

Jadeveon Clowney tied his single-season high with 9.5 sacks while playing for the Ravens in 2023 and he left a good impression on quarterback Lamar Jackson during his time with the team.

Clowney is a free agent after playing for the Cowboys in 2025 and said this week that he feels he has a lot left in the tank. He also said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC, that his year in Baltimore was “a great time” and that he’d be open to an encore.

Those comments made their way to Jackson on social media and he was asked if he’d like to be teammates with Clowney again in 2026.

“Definitely,” Jackson wrote on X.com.

The Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson as a free agent last month, but backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby so they may still have their eye on adding depth to their group of edge rushers.