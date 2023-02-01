 Skip navigation
Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday

  
Published February 1, 2023 11:12 AM
nbc_pk_sblviipredicts_230131
January 31, 2023 06:05 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons give their predictions for Super Bowl LVII and explain why Patrick Mahomes is poised to give the Chiefs a strong chance vs. the surging Eagles.

The Eagles did not hold a practice session on Wednesday, but they did have to release their first injury report ahead of the Super Bowl anyway.

That report includes estimated participation levels and the team said that five members of the active roster would not have practiced. The group includes a pair of starting offensive linemen.

Left guard Landon Dickerson would have been out after hurting his elbow in the NFC Championship Game and right tackle Lane Johnson would have been resting the groin injury that kept him out of the final two weeks of the regular season. Backup center Cam Jurgens would have sat out with a hip injury.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox returned last Sunday after missing three games with a toe injury, but would have missed Wednesday’s practice. Defensive end Robert Quinn would have also been on the sideline due to a foot injury.