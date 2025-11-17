 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson has a Lisfranc sprain, likely to go on IR

  
Published November 17, 2025 11:51 AM

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left Sunday night’s win over the Lions with a foot injury and it looks like the team is going to continue to be without him for a while.

According to multiple reports, Johnson suffered a Lisfranc sprain. The injury is not expected to end his season, but he is considered to be likely to land on injured reserve.

If Johnson does go on injured reserve, he will miss at least four games. The Eagles’ next four opponents are the Cowboys, Bears, Chargers, and Raiders.

Fred Johnson took over at right tackle against Detroit and he is now in line to start any or all of those games.