Lane Johnson has a Lisfranc sprain, likely to go on IR

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left Sunday night’s win over the Lions with a foot injury and it looks like the team is going to continue to be without him for a while.

According to multiple reports, Johnson suffered a Lisfranc sprain. The injury is not expected to end his season, but he is considered to be likely to land on injured reserve.

If Johnson does go on injured reserve, he will miss at least four games. The Eagles’ next four opponents are the Cowboys, Bears, Chargers, and Raiders.

Fred Johnson took over at right tackle against Detroit and he is now in line to start any or all of those games.

