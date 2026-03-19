Lane Johnson: I’m excited about Sean Mannion joining our staff

Right tackle Lane Johnson is the proverbial elder statesman of the Eagles’ offensive line, and is set to return for his 14th season in 2026.

He’ll be doing so under another new offensive coordinator, after Philadelphia hired Sean Mannion to take over the role, replacing Kevin Patullo.

During an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast, hosted by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, Johnson said he’s excited about Mannion joining the staff, comparing the new OC to one Philadelphia had a few years back.

“I think he’ll kind of have a Shane Steichen type of trajectory,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So I’m excited to get to work with those guys.”

“I’m excited about this new system,” Johnson added. “I think it has some Shanahan implements in it. And I think it will be maybe easier on the edge for Jordan [Mailata] and I. So maybe not as much isolation. And you know, when you run some wide zone like the 49ers and the guy comes over you, you’re not worried about it. You just keep going. … I can get used to that. So yeah, I’m excited. I’ve watched these offenses from afar and been like, ‘Damn, that looks pretty fun.’”

We’ll see how Mannion works out as Philadelphia’s offensive play caller once the season begins in September.