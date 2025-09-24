Lane Johnson limited, Zack Baun out of practice for Eagles

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had to leave last Sunday’s win over the Rams with a stinger, but he was able to practice on Wednesday.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant on the team’s injury report. That’s a positive sign for his chances of playing against the Buccaneers this weekend and the next couple of days will bring more of an idea about his outlook.

Linebacker Zack Baun played every defensive snap against the Rams, but he was out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (triceps) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) also missed practice.

Quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) was limited and running back Will Shipley (oblique) was listed as a full participant.