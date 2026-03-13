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Laquon Treadwell re-signs with Colts

  
Published March 13, 2026 04:27 PM

The Colts re-signed wide receiver and core special teams player Laquon Treadwell on Friday, the team announced.

Treadwell, 30, has appeared in 12 games the past two seasons with the Colts. He initially joined the Colts in training camp ahead of the 2024 season.

He was on the team’s practice squad in 2024 and to start 2025 before signing to the 53-player roster last November.

Treadwell played 36 snaps on offense and 141 on special teams last season. While he didn’t record a reception, he totaled eight special teams stops, contributing heavily on the Colts’ kickoff coverage (25.6 yards/return allowed, 13th in NFL) and punt coverage (6.3 yards/return allowed, 2nd) units.

The Vikings made him a first-round pick in 2016, and he also has played for the Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks and Ravens.

In his career, Treadwell has 111 receptions for 1,242 yards and five touchdowns. He also has contributed 13 special teams tackles.