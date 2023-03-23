Laremy Tunsil: The Texans are going to turn it around quickly

The Texans have gone 4-12, 4-13 and 3-13-1 over the last three seasons, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil says that trend is about to change.

Tunsil, who signed a new contract with the Texans this week, said he wanted to stay in Houston in part because he genuinely believes the Texans are going to be winners soon.

“I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly,” he said. “This organization is on the rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building. He’s a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. Getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We’re trying to get things turned around.”

The Texans, who own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will likely start a rookie quarterback this season, and that’s part of the reason they wanted to keep Tunsil around. They look like a rebuilding team, but Tunsil thinks they can rebuild quickly.