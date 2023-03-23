 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Laremy Tunsil: The Texans are going to turn it around quickly

  
Published March 23, 2023 04:29 AM
After the Texans signed Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Panthers or Texans have the better supporting cast for a rookie QB.

The Texans have gone 4-12, 4-13 and 3-13-1 over the last three seasons, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil says that trend is about to change.

Tunsil, who signed a new contract with the Texans this week, said he wanted to stay in Houston in part because he genuinely believes the Texans are going to be winners soon.

“I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly,” he said. “This organization is on the rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building. He’s a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. Getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We’re trying to get things turned around.”

The Texans, who own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will likely start a rookie quarterback this season, and that’s part of the reason they wanted to keep Tunsil around. They look like a rebuilding team, but Tunsil thinks they can rebuild quickly.