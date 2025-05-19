Larry Fitzgerald expects Marvin Harrison Jr. to be a better receiver in Year Two

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a solid rookie season in 2024, catching 62 passes for 855 yards and leading the team with eight touchdowns. But the greatest receiver in franchise history expects more from Harrison this year.

“I saw a guy who made a lot of plays,” Fitzgerald said of Harrison, via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. “He did a really good job. When the ball came to him, he made his plays. He’s only gonna continue to get better so I’m excited to see his Year 2.”

Fitzgerald said he’s available to mentor Harrison but noted that a player with a father who’s a Hall of Fame wide receiver doesn’t need a lot of mentoring.

“If he ever needs anything, I told him, I’m always available for him any way I can be helpful,” Fitzgerald said. “But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes.”

Whether Harrison Sr. was better than Fitzgerald is open to debate, but what’s clear is that Harrison Jr. has the talent to be mentioned alongside either of them. The Cardinals hope to see Harrison Jr. begin his journey toward getting into that conversation in 2025.