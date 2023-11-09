Latavius Murray called a players-only meeting for the Bills’ offense

A players-only meeting is often a sign that things aren’t going well on a football team, and so Bills running back Latavius Murray’s call for a players-only meeting today is a reminder that the Bills have fallen well short of expectations so far this season.

Murray said that with the Bills having lost three of their last five games, he felt it was important to get all the offensive players on the same page.

“Something I initiated, just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how we as an offense can make a difference,” Murray said. “So we talked about a few things so hopefully it was received and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”

Murray said the Bills think they’re a better team than they’ve shown.

“We’re about halfway through the year and it was on my mind, coming off a game — we’ve had a few games like that, but coming off a game where I just feel like, we can beat anybody. A lot of times, it’s getting redundant, it’s us beating ourselves,” Murray said. “So how can we avoid that? What can we do possibly different during the week, whatever. How can we avoid that? How can we find something that’s different amongst us so we get a different result. . . . It’s the halfway point almost, coming off a loss where we feel we hurt ourselves once again.”

Murray is in his first year with the Bills and hasn’t done a lot this season, with just 147 yards on 42 carries through nine games. It’s a bit of a surprise that he’d be the one to call a players-only meeting, but Murray is the oldest player on the offense and may have felt that there were some things his younger teammates needed to hear.