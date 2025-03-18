 Skip navigation
Lavonte David: Incredible how Bucs believe in, stick with their guys

  
Published March 18, 2025 08:57 AM

Linebacker Lavonte David’s long run with the Buccaneers will continue in 2025.

David signed a one-year deal with the team for the third straight year to set up a 14th season with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2012. It’s the fifth time that David and the Bucs have renewed their commitment to one another since he signed his rookie deal and David said on Monday that it is “incredible” to play for a team that stands by its players that way.

The Bucs also re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin this month and they’ve had wideout Mike Evans on the roster for more than a decade, which is something that David believes helps get the most out of younger players as well.

“For everybody to just get on board and get on the same page and make things happen ASAP, that’s really underrated,” David said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough. That just goes to show how much they believe in the guys they bring in. I think is a testament from the ownership all the way down. They want their guys, they believe in their guys, and they’re going to stick with us. I think for the young guys to see that, that gives them even more motivation.”

The Bucs did not make the playoffs in David’s first eight seasons, but he picked up a Super Bowl ring in 2020 and the Bucs have won four straight division titles. That kind of success makes it easy for all involved to stick together as long as possible.