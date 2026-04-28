 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lawrence Taylor hospitalized with non-life-threatening stomach issue

  
Published April 27, 2026 08:19 PM

Lawrence Taylor is in the hospital with a stomach issue that appears non-life-threatening, according to a representative of the Hall of Fame linebacker.

Attorney Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement released Monday that Taylor has spent a week in the hospital with no discharge date determined. Eiglarsh said Taylor remains under medical observation and is showing signs of improvement.

“Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time,” Eiglarsh said, via the Associated Press.

Taylor, 67, won two Super Bowl rings and is an eight-time All-Pro and a one-time NFL MVP. He played for the Giants from 1981-93, and they retired his No. 56.

Taylor earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.