Lawrence Taylor hospitalized with non-life-threatening stomach issue

Lawrence Taylor is in the hospital with a stomach issue that appears non-life-threatening, according to a representative of the Hall of Fame linebacker.

Attorney Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement released Monday that Taylor has spent a week in the hospital with no discharge date determined. Eiglarsh said Taylor remains under medical observation and is showing signs of improvement.

“Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time,” Eiglarsh said, via the Associated Press.

Taylor, 67, won two Super Bowl rings and is an eight-time All-Pro and a one-time NFL MVP. He played for the Giants from 1981-93, and they retired his No. 56.

Taylor earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.