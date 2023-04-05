 Skip navigation
Lawyer: Cardinals’ effort to smear Terry McDonough is “disgusting”

  
Published April 5, 2023 08:08 AM
April 5, 2023 08:32 AM
After Terry McDonough accused Michael Bidwill of cheating, discrimination and harassment, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Cardinals’ attack on McDonough’s character in response feels “vindictive.”

Regardless of the merit, or lack thereof, of the claims made by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough against the team, there’s a right way for the Cardinals to respond, and a wrong way.

The Cardinals chose the wrong way.

As explained yesterday , the team’s lengthy statement makes personal attacks against McDonough that are gratuitous, excessive, and unbecoming.

McDonough’s lawyer, Michael Caspino, agrees.

“Terry is a good family man,” Caspino said in a statement to PFT. “The way the Cardinals have tried to smear him is disgusting. We look forward to the truth coming out at arbitration.”

McDonough’s arbitration claim accuses the Cardinals of breach of contract, retaliation after engaging in protected activity, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and civil conspiracy. McDonough seeks lost wages, reinstatement to his position, attorneys’ fees, and punitive damages.

The Cardinals should just defend themselves against the claims. They shouldn’t attack McDonough personally.

The Cardinals should delete their comments about McDonough. If they won’t, the league should compel them to do so.