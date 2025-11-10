Lawyer claims Antonio Brown acted in self-defense

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown faces attempted murder charges in Florida. He was detained last week in Dubai and extradited to the United States.

Brown has hired a lawyer, and the lawyer has (as most criminal defense lawyers tend to do) proclaimed his innocence.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” attorney Mark Eiglarsh said in a press release regarding the May 2025 incident at a boxing event in Miami. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Obviously, Brown will be relying on Florida’s broad “stand your ground” law. The factual question will be whether the alleged attack against Brown had subsided before Brown went on the offensive by allegedly firing a gun at one or more of his perceived aggressors.

Brown faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

He spent 12 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers.