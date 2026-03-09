LB Cole Holcomb to re-sign with Steelers

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is staying in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers and Holcomb have agreed on a new deal. It is a two-year pact worth $5 million.

Holcomb joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2023 and started his first eight games with the team, but then suffered a knee injury that year kept him out of action for the entire 2024 season. Holcomb returned to play in 14 games last year and recorded 37 tackles and a forced fumble in that action.

Holcomb was the only impending free agent in the Pittsburgh linebacking corps, so his return gives them more continuity in that area under new head coach Mike McCarthy.