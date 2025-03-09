LB Jamien Sherwood agrees to a three-year deal to return to Jets

The linebacker market is about done already.

Jamien Sherwood has become the latest to stay with his former team as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the linebacker has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed.

Kansas City’s Nick Bolton, Philadelphia’s Zack Baun, Washington’s Bobby Wagner, Seattle’s Ernest Jones and Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David are other linebackers who have opted not to hit free agency this week.

Sherwood ranks 21st on PFT’s top-100 free agents list, and he would have had a healthy market had he opted for free agency.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Sherwood played 1,065 defensive snaps in 17 games. That was 93 percent of the team’s snaps. He totaled 158 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and and three pass breakups.

The Jets made him a fifth-round pick in 2021.