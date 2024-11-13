 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Leo Chenal named AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:23 PM

It looked like the Chiefs’ winning streak was about to come to an end on Sunday afternoon when the Broncos lined up for a game-winning, 35-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.

But Leo Chenal had other plans.

The NFL named Chenal AFC special teams player of the week after he blocked the attempt by Wil Lutz, securing Kansas City’s 16-14 victory and moving the club’s record to 9-0 on the season.

It’s the first player of the week award for Chenal, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. He’s played a rotational role on Kansas City’s defense while also being on the field for 67 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps.

Chenal is also the first Chiefs defensive player to win special teams player of the week since 2015.

The Chiefs are now the fifth reigning Super Bowl champion to win its first nine games.