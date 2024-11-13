Leo Chenal named AFC special teams player of the week

It looked like the Chiefs’ winning streak was about to come to an end on Sunday afternoon when the Broncos lined up for a game-winning, 35-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.

But Leo Chenal had other plans.

The NFL named Chenal AFC special teams player of the week after he blocked the attempt by Wil Lutz, securing Kansas City’s 16-14 victory and moving the club’s record to 9-0 on the season.

It’s the first player of the week award for Chenal, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. He’s played a rotational role on Kansas City’s defense while also being on the field for 67 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps.

Chenal is also the first Chiefs defensive player to win special teams player of the week since 2015.

The Chiefs are now the fifth reigning Super Bowl champion to win its first nine games.