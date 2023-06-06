Leonard Floyd: I want to win the Super Bowl, Bills are the best team

New Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd reported for his first day of work today and said that he had plenty of options in free agency but chose to go to Buffalo because he thinks it’s a place where he can win a ring.

“It’s simple,” Floyd said. “I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I’m examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here I can help the team get there.”

Floyd previously won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and Von Miller was one of his teammates. Floyd said Miller recruited him to Buffalo with a three-word recruiting pitch.

“Super Bowl ring,” Floyd said. “Von was the person who helped me get mine, and once he said that, I was like, ‘Yeah, Von, you know that’s what I want.’”

After losing in the divisional round two years in a row, the Bills are making no secret of the fact that their motto this year is Super Bowl or bust. They think Floyd can help them get there.