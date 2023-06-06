 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Leonard Floyd: I want to win the Super Bowl, Bills are the best team

  
Published June 6, 2023 11:55 AM
June 5, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the news that Leonard Floyd reportedly is bringing his talents to Buffalo on a one-year deal and analyze how he’ll mesh with the Bills.

New Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd reported for his first day of work today and said that he had plenty of options in free agency but chose to go to Buffalo because he thinks it’s a place where he can win a ring.

“It’s simple,” Floyd said. “I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I’m examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here I can help the team get there.”

Floyd previously won a Super Bowl with the Rams, and Von Miller was one of his teammates. Floyd said Miller recruited him to Buffalo with a three-word recruiting pitch.

“Super Bowl ring,” Floyd said. “Von was the person who helped me get mine, and once he said that, I was like, ‘Yeah, Von, you know that’s what I want.’”

After losing in the divisional round two years in a row, the Bills are making no secret of the fact that their motto this year is Super Bowl or bust. They think Floyd can help them get there.