Leonard Floyd, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer out of practice Wednesday

The Bills defense was short a few key players as they kicked off their practice week on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd missed practice along with safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Floyd is listed with an ankle injury, Hyde has a hamstring issue, and Poyer is dealing with a knee problem.

All three players were part of Buffalo’s outstanding defensive effort against the Commanders in Week Three and may be getting some rest in order to be as sharp as possible against the Dolphins this week. Given the quality of the Miami offense, Bills fans will be hoping that’s the case.

Tackle Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive back Siran Neal (ankle) were also out of practice. Cornerback Taron Johnson (hip) was the team’s only limited participant.