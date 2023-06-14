 Skip navigation
Leonard Williams is “open to staying” beyond 2023, but are Giants open to keeping him?

  
Published June 14, 2023 10:55 AM
Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams is “open to staying” on a long-term deal. The question is: Are the Giants interested in keeping him on a long-term deal?

Williams said “there hasn’t been much” in terms of extension talks.

“I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates,” Williams said, via Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com. “I would love to keep playing with Dex [Dexter Lawrence]. I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I’ve gotten to know. I’m also not one of those players that wants to bounce around team to team. I want to be able to be here .”

Williams is scheduled to make $18 million in base salary and count $32.26 million against the cap in 2023 in the final year of his deal. His cap hit is the third-highest in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Tannehill.

Williams, 28, injured his neck last season and missed five games, the first games he has missed due to injury in his eight-year career. He deemed his neck “good” after an offseason of rest and rehab.

“During the season, it was just hard for it to recover just because every time I made a tackle I would feel it,” Williams said. “It wasn’t really going to go away until the season ended. I’ve had a few months off now, and I’ve been back in the weight room and I haven’t been feeling it at all.

“Now that I’m getting older that’s just something that I have to pay more attention to, though, is my recovery and my body.”

Williams, though, believes he has a lot of good football left in front of him. The question is: Where will he play?