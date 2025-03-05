 Skip navigation
Les Snead: Cooper Kupp remaining in L.A. is the “least likely” outcome

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:25 PM

Rams coach Sean McVay left the door (at least slightly) open for Cooper Kupp to remain on the roster for 2025. McVay said Tuesday he would “never speak in absolutes” about Kupp’s future.

A day later, General Manager Les Snead closed the door to a crack.

Snead said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN, that Kupp’s return is the “least likely” option for the team.

The Rams have had no conversations with Kupp about restructuring his deal, which is scheduled to have a cap number of $29.8 million in 2025 with a base salary of $12.5 million and $5 million guaranteed.

Kupp, 31, went on the trade block in January.

The most likely scenario remains the Rams will cut Kupp, who has battled injuries the past three seasons. Kupp is due a roster bonus next week, which Snead, via Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News, conceded provides something of a deadline for a resolution.

He has played 33 games the past three seasons combined, and in 12 games in 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He added six receptions for 90 yards in two postseason games.

Kupp, the 2021 AP offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns in his eight seasons for Los Angeles.