Les Snead: Puka Nacua is doing really, really well, it’s cool to see

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

But after seeking some professional help, Nacua has been involved in Los Angeles’ offseason program. In a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles on Friday, G.M. Les Snead provided a positive update on the young wideout.

“You know what, Puka’s doing really, really well. It’s really, really cool to see,” Snead said. “We’re in a profession where, hey, young men are probably … people that are carrying the most responsibility, right? They’re players on the field and they have the most responsibility for an organization. So, where a lot places, the people in your organization who are carrying the weight-bearing load are often older, more experienced, a little wiser. So, the neat thing in this business is to be there when someone does have a hiccup, someone does stumble, and to go, you know what, been there, done that, we can get off the mat, we can apply some lessons, we can get better and see them become. I always say, they’re young men becoming men. And I’m 55 years old and I’m still becoming. And I’m not sure I’ll ever get there, but we’re always striving to do it.

“I’d say, one of the more fulfilling things about being in sports, is dealing with a subset of people that are still getting there. … But to see people like Puka grow, it’s a fulfilling — it’s one of the reasons, if not the main reason, you do it. It’s definitely one of the reasons that makes this more fulfilling than anything.”

Nacua, who turns 25 at the end of May, led the league with 129 catches and 107.2 yards per tame in 2025. Now that he’s through the third year of his rookie deal, he is extension eligible and it stands to reason that Los Angeles would like to get him signed to a second contract in the next couple of months.