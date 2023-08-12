Lions add Lomas Brown to their “Pride of the Lions”

The Lions announced during Friday night’s preseason game that their longtime offensive tackle Lomas Brown will be inducted into the “Pride of the Lions,” the team’s ring of honor.

Brown was working as a commentator on the team’s local broadcast of the game when Lions President Rod Wood entered the booth and told Brown to look at the stadium video board for a special announcement, which was the news that he’s the latest Lions great inducted.

“Unbelievable,” a nearly speechless Brown said.

The Lions took Brown with the sixth overall pick in the 1985 NFL draft, and he played with them through 1995. He was chosen to six Pro Bowls as a Lion and one as a Cardinal in 1996. he also played for the Browns, Giants and Buccaneers in an 18-year NFL career.