Lions agree to terms with QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Rock Ya-Sin

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:03 PM

Teddy Bridgewater is returning as Jared Goff’s backup.

Detroit has agreed to terms with the quarterback, NFL Media reports, though terms were undisclosed.

Bridgewater originally signed with the Lions in 2023, and he came out of retirement late in the 2024 season to return to Detroit. In 2025, he left for Tampa.

Bridgewater, 33, has not started a game since 2022, throwing only 15 passes since then.

NFL Media also reports the Lions are re-signing cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Ya-Sin, 29, joined the Lions in 2025. He appeared in 17 games with six starts, seeing action on 611 defensive snaps and 186 on special teams.

He totaled 47 tackles and nine pass breakups in 2025.