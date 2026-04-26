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Lions agree to terms with undrafted QB Luke Altmyer

  
Published April 25, 2026 08:16 PM

Quarterback Luke Altmyer didn’t get drafted this weekend, but he has found a spot in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Altmyer has agreed to terms with the Lions.

Altmyer spent two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Illinois. He was a three-year starter at Illinois and wrapped up his college career as the school’s all-time completion percentage leader. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2025 season.

Jared Goff remains the starter in Detroit and the Lions brought Teddy Bridgewater back in free agency to serve as their No. 2 quarterback.