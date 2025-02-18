 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Lions announce full 2025 coaching staff

  
Published February 18, 2025 10:17 AM
  • The Lions’ 2025 coaching staff is going to look a lot different than the one that they had during the 2024 season.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the head coach of the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired to run the Jets. Several other assistants left the team for jobs elsewhere, which has led to a slew of new titles and new hires to fill out Dan Campbell’s staff,

New offensive coordinator John Morton was hired away from the Broncos and the Lions also hired running backs coach Tashard Choice, offensive assistant Bruce Gradkowski, offensive quality control coach Justin Mesa, tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, passing game coordinator David Shaw, and offensive assistant Marques Tuiasosopo. Assistant head coach/wide receiver coach Scottie Montgomery, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Hank Fraley, assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver, and assistant tight ends coach Sean Ryan round out the offensive staff.

The Lions promoted Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator and brought in defensive assistant Caleb Collins, defensive assistant August Mangin, and run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. They will be joined by senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach David Corrao, linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, defensive assistant/safeties coach Jim O’Neil, defensive quality control coach Dre Thompson, and passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.


  • Dave Fipp returns as special teams coordinator with Jett Modkins working as his assistant. Director of sports performance Mike Clark, director of sports science Jill Costanza, head strenght and conditioning coach Josh Schuler, assistant strength and conditioning coach Corey Smith, and chief of staff/head coach administration Jess Giambra will also be on the staff.