 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions announce Scottie Montgomery, Dre Thompson hires

  
Published February 8, 2023 12:29 PM
nbc_bfa_hookerint_230208
February 8, 2023 03:49 PM
Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker sits down to talk about the interview process ahead of the NFL draft, where he’s at in his recovery process from a torn ACL and more.

The Lions announced two new additions to their coaching staff.

A report earlier this week indicated Scottie Montgomery would become assistant head coach and running backs coach, and the Lions confirmed his hiring. He replaces Duce Staley, who left for a job in Carolina.

Montgomery enters his sixth season as an NFL coach. He most recently was in Indianapolis, spending the past two seasons as the Colts’ running backs coach.

Montgomery’s first NFL coaching position came with the Steelers as the wide receivers coach from 2010-12.

The Lions also announced Dre Thompson as the minority coaching assistant/defensive quality control coach. He spent last season with the Broncos, serving as a Billy Thompson Coaching Fellow.

Thompson, like head coach Dan Campbell, played collegiately at Texas A&M. He also coached with the Aggies from 2016-18 after one season a the University of Maryland.

The Lions also announced they have hired Brian Duker as defensive backs coach, Tanner Engstrand as passing game coordinator, Steve Oliver as assistant offensive line coach, J.T. Barrett as assistant quarterbacks coach and Shaun Dion Hamilton as assistant linebackers coach.

Barrett was an offensive assistant with the Lions last season.